COUNTY NEWS: Parents’ little miracle ... and THREE more are on the way

A Sussex couple’s world was turned upside down when they were given the devastating news it was unlikely they would ever have children naturally.

But Charlotte and William Parker, from Crawley, proved miracles can happen after welcoming their little boy, Lewis in September.

The couple were told it was unlikely they would ever have children naturally. Picture: Derek Martin

However, a much bigger surprise was in store for the couple who have discovered they are expecting triplets.

Charlotte, 31, a legal secretary, said: “I am in absolute shock – how could I be told such drastic news 19 months ago and it is a completely different outcome. It was like we had our future plans robbed from us. It was devastating.

“We are over the moon. We thought Lewis was a complete fluke. I just can’t believe our luck. It’s a miracle. How can we be that lucky twice.”

After many trips to fertility clinics, Charlotte was told she should start looking for an egg donor.

A scan showing the miracle triplets. Picture: Derek Martin

She added: “At Christmas we decided that in the new year we’d try for a second, thinking that our first was a fluke and it most likely wouldn’t happen but to see what happens anyway.

“We had a scan and are expecting triplets, again completely naturally. They’ll be delivered early by caesarean so we’ll have four aged under a year.

“The sonographer said she had never seen natural triplets and it was so rare. She said I must have triple ovulated and all eggs fertilised. They are all non-identical.

“She asked if I had any fertility treatment. But all I had taken was Pregnacare from Boots which is just vitamins and nutrients.”

Charlotte, who married William, 29, a chef, in 2014, had an inkling there could be be more than one baby.

She said: “I had a feeling it was more than one in there and felt more tired – more than Lewis.

“We saw two sacks and we thought twins straight away but turned out it was three – our jaws dropped to the floor. We are so happy but petrified and gobsmacked.

“We thought, what are we going to do with four kids under one? Is the house big enough? Am I going to sleep? How am I going to cope with Lewis when I am heavily pregnant?”

Charlotte added the support from their families had been ‘great’ and she and William had been ‘reassured’.

“People are told these things all the time and we thought it was the end of the world for us. It is nice to give people a glimmer of hope who are in a similar position.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.