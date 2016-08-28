COUNTY NEWS: Missing swimmer ‘found safe and well’

The swimmer believed to have been missing at a Sussex beach has been found, the coastguard has announced.

In a statement released by HM Coastguard, it said the reason for the major search at Camber Sands was that lifeguards were not on duty at the time it was reported. Click here to read more about the search.

The RNLI has provided five to six lifeguards who are working from 9am to 6pm this Bank Holiday weekend at the beach.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “There was major reason for concern as this is a dangerous beach and lifeguards were not on yet on duty at the time the swimmer was missed. It’s a great relief that this person has been found safe and well.”

It comes after five men lost their lives at the beach on Wednesday.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “Police were called at around 9.40am on Sunday (28 August) to report concern for the welfare of a woman who was seen entering the sea on Camber Sands Beach at around 8am.

“It was believed the woman, who was described as white with dark hair and wearing a black swimming costume, had left a pair of sandals on the beach which had still not been retrieved.

“Officers helped both the Coastguard and RNLI conduct a thorough search of the coastline, which included the Coastguard helicopter.

“A woman matching the description of the swimmer called the RNLI at around 11.45 am to identify herself.

“The search has been called off and police are no longer dealing.”

