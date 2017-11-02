COUNTY NEWS: Mirror fire warning following bedroom fire in village

Three fire engines were sent to tackle a bedroom fire in a Sussex village today caused by a mirror, sparking a warning from the fire service.

Haywards Heath Fire revealed the remains of the mirror and damage on Twitter, with permission from the occupier, and warned people to make sure mirrors are not left in direct sunlight.

Fire crews were called to the detached property in Cuckfield at 9.45am.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire had started in a first floor bedroom.

She added: “Ten per cent of damage was done by the fire and 100 per cent of the house was damaged by heat and smoke.

“There are no reports of any injuries or anyone being inside the property when the fire broke out.”