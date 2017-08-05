COUNTY NEWS: Man rescued after ‘getting into trouble’ off Sussex coast

A man was rescued from the sea after ‘getting into trouble’ off the Sussex coast.

The RNLI Shoreham Lifeboat Station was called at about 4.30pm this afternoon (August 5) following reports a group of kite surfers were in trouble near Lancing.

A spokesman for organisation said an inshore lifeboat attended and rescued a man from the water. He was not injured and was taken back to the Lancing Sailing club.

It was believed the rest of the party had got themselves ashore however, it later emerged that another member was missing.

The all-weather lifeboat was called and searched the area.

“It was established that the person that might be missing had got ashore,” the spokesman added.