COUNTY NEWS: Love Island winner comes to Sussex

The winner and runner up of ITV2’s Love Island are both coming to Sussex this month.

Winner Kem Cetinay, who coupled up with Amber Davies, will host Hastings-based Grand Eleckra’s hugely popular Temptation night on Thursday, August 31.

The week after, the Robertson Street club will welcome Chris Hughes, the show’s runner-up and the other half of Kem’s bromance. Chris will host the Temptation event on Thursday, September 7.

Fans will get the chance to party with the Love Island stars at both events.

Tickets for are available at Skiddle.com, although organisers say they are expected to sell out before the night and recommend buying in advance. The event is 18+ only.