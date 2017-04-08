COUNTY NEWS: Get ready for the Brighton Marathon

More than 12,000 runners are set to take on the Brighton Marathon tomorrow (April 9), with Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton sounding the starting klaxon.

The day will start with the Brighton Marathon 10k event, which kicks off at 8.30am and the 26.2-mile marathon begins at Preston Park at 9.15am.

Aerial view over Hove lawns at last year's Brighton Marathon. Picture: JJ Waller

Marathon organisers said up to 150,000 spectators are expected to line the streets cheering runners on.

More than 300 charities have runners taking part in the event with over £35 million raised since the inaugural event in 2010.

It is also the second fastest marathon in the UK, with course bests for the men and women well under 2hrs 10min and 2hrs 29.

The course record is currently held by William Chebor, who smashed the previous best with a run of 2:09:25 at the 2014 event.

The start of the race in 2016. Picture: Kevin Meredith.

The women’s course record is held by Eunice Kales of Kenya in 2:28:50 for the 2013 Brighton Marathon.

The race will wind through the city centre before finishing on Madeira Drive, where runners and their supporters reunite in the Event Village at the finish.

As part of the marathon weekend, The Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Mini Mile Races take place today (April 8), with seven to 17-year-olds covering a one-mile distance at Preston Park.

To find out more about Brighton Marathon Weekend, visit: www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk

For information on road closures on Sunday, click here.

