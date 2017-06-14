COUNTY NEWS: Former Oxford don dies after being trampled by herd of cows in Sussex

A former Oxford academic died after being trampled by a herd of cows on Monday (June 12).

Professor Brian Bellhouse, of Friars Road, Winchelsea, who invented a device that delivered needle-free injections, was found in a field in Guestling.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police and paramedics performed CPR after being called to the field in Church Lane at 11.02am and an air ambulance landed at the scene, but he (Professor Bellhouse) was sadly pronounced dead at 11.46am.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.”

Professor Bellhouse was an Emeritus Fellow at Magdalen College.

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd said: “The village of Winchelsea will be in mourning at the loss of Brian after this tragic accident.

“Brian dedicated his life to pioneering new technologies in medicine which helped so many people. On behalf of everyone in the Hastings and Rye constituency, my thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

In a statement the University of Oxford said: “The college is very sad to announce that Professor Brian Bellhouse has passed away at the age of 80. He came up to Magdalen in 1957 to read for a degree in mathematics. He obtained his DPhil in Engineering Science in 1964 and was then made a Fellow by Examination. He was elected an Official Fellow in Engineering Science in 1966. On his retirement in 2004 he was elected an Emeritus Fellow.

“Brian co-founded the company PowderJect in 1993 which became one of the first companies to be spun-out successfully from the University of Oxford and was based at our Oxford Science Park. Brian was a major donor to the college and endowed the Oxford-Bellhouse Graduate Scholarship at Magdalen in Biomedical Engineering.”

