COUNTY NEWS: Five arrested after man dies falling from flats

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died falling from a block of flats in Sussex.

Police were called to flats in Charles Road, St Leonards, in the early hours of this morning (New Year’s Day).

A man died after falling from a flat in Charles Road, St Leonards, in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-170101-152046001

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “At 4.46am on Sunday January 1, police were called to flats in Charles Road after a man had fallen through a utility room ceiling.

“The man had apparently fallen from a flat above and, despite efforts to resuscitate him, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Five people from a flat in the same block have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

No further information has been released at this time.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, are asked to call Sussex Police on 101.

