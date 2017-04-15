COUNTY NEWS: ‘Easter eggs and vodka bottle’ hurled at police in standoff

Easter eggs and an empty bottle of vodka were among the items reportedly hurled at police outside a Sussex property on Friday night (April 14).

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said these items were thrown as officers wearing riot gear arrived at the house in Peerley Close, Bracklesham, around 7pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police were called following reports of a disturbance.

They confirmed that items were thrown at officers but nobody was injured.

A Sussex Police statement said: “A man has been charged with four offences after police were called to a report of a disturbance in Peerley Road on Friday evening.

“Officers attempted to speak to a man inside an address who refused to let them in. They entered the premises after two hours of negotiations and arrested him.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

“Billy Harte, 25, of Peerley Close, East Wittering, has been charged with two counts of assault, a count of causing criminal damage and using racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards a police officer.

“He has been remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 17).”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.