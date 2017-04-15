COUNTY NEWS: ‘Easter eggs and vodka bottle’ hurled at police in siege

Easter eggs and an empty bottle of vodka were among the items reportedly hurled at police in a siege last night (Friday) on a Sussex property.

Neighbours said they heard gunshots and police sirens as officers wearing riot gear arrived at the house in Peerley Close, Bracklesham, around 7pm.

NO SUN ONLINE USE BRACKLESHAM ONGOING SIEGE 14-4-17 - 23 MALE SEEN THROWING EASTER EGGS AND A VODKA BOOTLE JUST MISSING AN OFFICER STANDING IN THE STREET - PEERLY CLOSE BRACKLESHAM SUS-170415-092226001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police were called following reports of a disturbance.

They confirmed that items were thrown at officers but nobody was injured.

A man, approximately in his early 20s, was arrested following the three-hour incident.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.