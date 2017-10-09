COUNTY NEWS: Dogs make a splash at Sussex lido

Dogs and their owners got the chance to take the plunge with an autumn swim at a Sussex lido this weekend

The renovated Saltdean Lido opened to swimmers in August this year, after a £3 million refurbishment and seven years of hard work by volunteers.

On Saturday (October 7) and Sunday (October 8), in a fundraising event to mark the end of the swimming season, hundreds of dogs and their owners made the most of the dog swim, with goodie bags by Dapper Dogs.

The public pool - which first opened in the 1930s - before falling into disrepair - is being renovated by the Saltdean Lido CIC (community interest company), which has taken on a 60-year lease for the lido site.

Reopening the pool was phase one of the project, funded by government grants, developers’ contributions and fundraising, and the second and final phase will see the estimated £6m refurbishment of the Lido building. The CIC hopes the building will re-open by 2020.

To find out more about Saltdean Lido, visit: saltdeanlido.co.uk