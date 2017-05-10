Search

COUNTY NEWS: Details revealed for Albion’s promotion parade

Lewis Dunk leads the celebrations as Brighton & Hove Albion celebrate their promotion to the Premier League

A celebration of the Seagulls’ promotion to the Premier League will take place with an open-top bus parade on Sunday (May 14).

