COUNTY NEWS: Armed officers on Sussex streets following Parsons Green terror attack

Armed police officers have been deployed on the streets following the rush hour bomb attack in London yesterday (Friday, September 15).

Police with guns were seen in Brighton city centre today (Saturday, September 16) as the threat of terror attacks in the UK was raised to ‘critical’.

An armed officer in Churchill Square, Brighton. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

More than 20 people were injured by an improvised explosive device which detonated on a tube train in Parsons Green yesterday morning.

Meanwhile this morning an 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for yesterday’s west London attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced last night that the UK’s terror threat would be raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’ amid fears the bombing could inspire copycat attacks.

