Council’s safety concerns for busy road

Littlehampton Town Council has united to voice safety concerns over a busy road.

Councillors of all parties have urged West Sussex County Council to make improvements to Toddington Lane.

Families with children are moving into this area at pace and it is imperative we create a safe environment for them Ian Buckland, town mayor

The road was a quiet country lane but is now the main access point for the North Littlehampton and Hollyacre developments.

It also links Lyminster Road and the A259, as well as residential areas, allotments, businesses and the amenity tip in between.

The main safety concerns of town councillors include the invisibility of the road markings, a temporary double-bend introduced without clear signage and mud covering the road surface.

They also claim that on-street parking from a new development has reduced the carriageway width and visibility severely, and that near the level crossing at the eastern end there is no pavement and no street lighting.

Derrick Chester, chair of the planning and transport committee, said: “We have raised these concerns at every opportunity but are yet to see the necessary improvements.

“Residents were promised, and expect to see these implemented before traffic levels increase further.”

Ian Buckland, town mayor, said: “Families with children are moving into this area at pace and it is imperative we create a safe environment for them.”

Committee member Mick Warren said: “I am fearful there will be an accident in this location with the mix of construction, residential and through traffic funnelled through this unsuitable lane.”

Freddie Tandy, also a member of the committee, said: “New residents to the area do not want to feel that the only way they can safely access surrounding areas is by car, it must be safe for pedestrians and cyclists.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said it had agreed with developers a temporary road layout to ensure that new residents of the former Hollyacres Nurseries and other sites have safe access to and from their new homes.

According to the spokesperson, permanent improvements will include new footways, shared footways and cycleways, street lighting and removal of the current double-bend ‘to cater for a realignment of Toddington Lane’.

