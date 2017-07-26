Council reveal plans for West Park’s pop-up cafe

Barista-style coffee, luxury ice cream and a menu for dogs are to be available at the new pop-up cafe in West Park.

Following Arun District Council’s confirmation a temporary offering was in the pipeline (as reported in the Observer, July 2) and that the current facility is an ‘under-utilised asset’ a statement was issued yesterday outlining more about the plans and confirming work ‘began last week’.

It also revealed: “ISS, which is also Arun District Council’s Greenspace Management Contractor, will begin work on a permanent first-class café later this year when the pop-up facility closes.

“The details of the permanent café are still being finalised but it is expected to open ready for summer 2018, and will aim to meet the needs of all those who enjoy the park all year round.

“More information about exactly when the café is likely to be launched and how it will look will be available soon.”

It goes on to provide background on ISS Lifestyle’s work since winning the council’s Greenspace contract last year, including ‘a full refurbishment of the Adventure Golf course and the re-opening of the cafe at Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton’.

Meanwhile in Bognor Regis, the adventure golf course at Hotham Park – which was recently granted planning permission – will be managed by ISS Lifestyle.

Councillor Stephen Haymes, head of technical services at Arun District Council, said: “The council is committed to ensuring that the future café provision is of a high quality and meets the needs of all those who use West Park throughout the year.

“We recognise the benefit in having parks services delivered through a single operator as this will help to ensure that both maintenance and catering operations will meet the high expectations of both the council and the public.

“As soon as we have firm plans we will be letting people know what will be on offer.”

Justin Simpson, recreation and lifestyle manager at ISS Lifestyle, said: “It’s great news that work has started at West Park, it’s such a popular site and we are finally glad to have something exciting to offer the local community.

“With the summer just around the corner we felt it was important to give the local people what they wanted. That’s why we are opening temporarily at first, before we can really come up with something that is right for the site, which is a newly fully-refurbished café ready for next summer (2018).

“Having spent some time speaking to various people in and around the park in recent weeks we have looked at what we need to offer the community and as well as drinks, snacks and ice creams we have also decided to introduce a new

special menu for dogs.

“Hopefully this will help bring back the strong community of dog walkers who use the park on a daily basis.”

Call the Lifestyle Team on 01903 737966 for any questions or queries or visit www.isslifestyle.co.uk

