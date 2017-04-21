Council needs your ideas for new town events

Get your thinking caps on – Littlehampton Town Council is calling on you to suggest new events for the town’s calendar.

With the end of the Littlehampton Carnival last year, the town has a gap in its summer schedule and all suggestions are welcomed.

At the council’s annual town meeting last night, town clerk Peter Herbert said: “If you have any ideas, contact us. We still have time to take it on board. Nothing is set in stone yet but it would be wrong of us to plow ahead without speaking to the public.”

Already successful events include the Pancake Olympics, which was held on Saturday, February 6, and the Screen on the Green, which will be held on Saturday, August 13.

Call 01903 732 063 with your suggestions.

