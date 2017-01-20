Contemporary three bed home

This contemporary three bedroom family house in Shoreham was built in 2011 and has the benefit of the remainder of an NHBC warranty.

The property, in Amber Close, is situated on the popular Orchard Gate development about a mile from the town centre and mainline railway station which links directly to London Victoria.

Features and accommodation include a large lounge/dining room, ground floor cloakroom, modern fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, en-suite to master bedroom and a family bathroom/WC.

Outside, there is a 32ft rear garden, PV solar energy system and an allocated parking space.

Internal inspection comes highly recommended.

Price £375,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk