Concern for missing Chichester man

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 65-year-old Brian Simpson (pictured), who has been reported missing from his home in Hunston Road, Chichester.

Mr Simpson, who is disabled and uses a mobility scooter, has not been seen since 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

He is described as white, 5’10”, of medium build, with blue eyes, short white hair and a short white beard.

When last seen he was wearing a wide-striped polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and canvas shoes.

Detective Constable Graham Milner, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “This disappearance is completely out of character for Brian and we are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who sees Mr Simpson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1304 of 30/05.

In an emergency, please dial 999.

