Concern for missing 12-year-old from Littlehampton

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old from Littlehampton.

Tyler Proud was last seen at home at 10am on Monday (September 25) and said he was going out, police said.

A police spokesman said: “It is believe he may have travelled to London on the train.

“He is white, 5ft 4in and slim. He was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms, a grey and black T-shirt and black Kayne West branded trainers.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 389 of 25/09.