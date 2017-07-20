Concern for 60-year-old missing for seven weeks

A 60-year-old man who has been missing for more than seven weeks could be in Worthing, according to police.

Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding Jon Bryant, who they say is ‘vulnerable’.

He was last seen more than seven weeks ago on Wednesday, May 31 in the evening at his home address in Dorking.

A police spokeman said it is possible that Jon has travelled to Worthing in Sussex, Dorset or South Wales, however officers are keeping an open mind to his whereabouts.

Jon is described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build with brown wavy shoulder length hair and green eyes.

His right arm has been amputated at the shoulder and he has missing and broken teeth.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jon’s welfare as he is not believed to have his medication with him and without it he could become very unwell.

PC Will Cottee said: “We are concerned for Jon and urge him, or anyone who knows where he is, to make contact with us.

“Surrey Police urge anybody who has seen Jon or with any information on his whereabouts to call 101 or 999 in an emergency as soon as possible and quote the reference number 45170062537.”