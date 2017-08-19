Composting workshop fun for primary pupils

Wiggly worms were the centre of attention at Littlehampton’s White Meadows Primary Academy as children got their hands dirty for a special workshop.

The pupils were learning about the art of vermicomposting — otherwise known as composting with worms. Thanks to the school’s close proximity to Barratt Homes’ Kingley Gate development, the housebuilder donated a special worm composter and also treated the school to a special presentation by a worm expert in order to promote its own sustainable approach to building.

The pupils received a presentation on worm composting by expert Clive Roberts from Original Organics, who highlighted the crucial role that worms play in our environment.

The pupils learned how worms enjoy a varied diet eating any decaying organic matter, such as raw and cooked vegetables, fruit, tea bags, eggshells, coffee grounds and bread crumbs.

The resulting vermicompost is produces an extremely high quality compost and can be used in the garden.

Clive said: “Learning how to compost with worms not only helps spread the word about better nutrition, but it’s sustainable and pretty much everything that comes from our kitchen can be used - worms can eat their body weight in food every day.

“I am always pleased to be approached by businesses who want to highlight this important issue, so thank you to Barratt Homes for investing in this sustainable project for our children.”

Lynnette St Quintin, director of sales and marketing for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We have worked hard to meet our commitment to be the nation’s leading sustainable housebuilder over recent years. In fact 95 per cent of all construction waste from our building sites is recycled and we aim to take further steps to help reduce carbon emissions. We thought this project with schools was a fun and engaging way for young people to understand the importance that recycling in the home can play and the longer term benefits that it can offer.”

