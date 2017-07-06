Community playcentre picks up prestigious award

A community playcentre has picked up a major award in the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included the Community Playcentre @ Walberton (The Martin Sewell Building Company).

A local charity set up by locals to enable a better choice of childcare by creating a purpose-designed, sustainable community building for childcare.

The judging team said that they, “applauded the dedicationof the Trustees who made the project happen.”

Other winners included the Grade I listed Saxon Church, St James the Less in North Lancing and the conversion of the late 19th-century kennels at Goodwood into Hound Lodge (Ptolemy Dean Architects), a high quality lettable accommodation.