Community members honoured at award reception

Rustington Parish Council hosted its Annual Thanksgiving Service at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church.

Guests included Sir Peter Bottomley MP and cllr Jacqueline Pendleton, chairman of the Arun District Council and a number of other Chairmen, Mayors and Councillors from Angmering, Arundel, Bognor Regis, East Preston, Kingston, Rustington, Worthing, West Sussex County Council and the Arun District Council. The service was conducted by Reverend Canon David Helyar.

Following the service, which was held on September 10, the Community Awards’ Reception was held at The Woodlands Centre, where presentations were made to various members of the community, both for outstanding floral displays in private front gardens and business premises and also for excellently cultivated allotment plots.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Individual Parishioners’ Awards. A new trophy was introduced this year, to be awarded on an annual basis to the winners of the Individual Parishioners’ Award. The trophy, named The Austen Beard Trophy, in memory of Austen and in recognition of his outstanding and unceasing commitment to the Community of Rustington, was presented by his daughter, Stephanie Ashdown.

The first recipient of the Individual Parishioners’ Award, was Richard Mann (Dickie), who sadly passed away in August. However, his son Clive, daughter-in-law Pat, and two of his grandchildren, received the Award on his behalf. Richard was aware that he would be receiving the award this year and had told the Council how delighted and honoured he was to have been chosen to receive this most prestigious award.

The award was made to Richard in recognition of his outstanding service and devotion to the local sporting community, and in particular, Rustington Cricket Club for over half a century, as well as his unceasing commitment to supporting the community of Rustington.

The second recipient of the Individual Award was Patricia Hayes, in recognition of her dedication, commitment and outstanding service to the Rustington Women’s Institute, Rustington Methodist Church, together with voluntary groups and organisations both within nd in close proximity to the Parish for the benefit of the community of Rustington.

The chairman of the council, cllr Jamie Bennett, conveyed his thanks and appreciation to everybody who had worked so hard during the year and, in particular, the community members of the Rustington In Bloom committee who, in partnership with the Parish Council and Ferring Nurseries had, once again, organised the village entry into the 2017 South and South East in Bloom Competition.

He also thanked Ferring Nurseries for the outstanding service, expertise and dedication, it continues to provide for the village.

In concluding the afternoon, cllr Jamie Bennett said that he was absolutely delighted that the work and achievements of local groups, organisations and individuals for the benefit of the community was being duly recognised, by way of the awards presented.

