Community Carol Concert an ‘overwhelming success’

Rustington Parish Council has hosted another feast of festive music and frivolity.

The annual Community Carol Concert was held on Saturday, with free entry and refreshments for all those attending.

The audience was treated to harmonious singing from both the Sussex West County Guide Choir and the Friendship Singers

Everyone received a programme, which contained a lucky number for the grand draw, with more than 70 prizes given out to members of the audience.

Carole Ward, clerk of the council, said: “As usual, it was a full house in the Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre, in fact the hall was jam packed to capacity for this now well-established community event.”

The Littlehampton Concert Band accompanied the Christmas carols and performed an enchanting selection of festive music, to the delight of everyone present.

Councillor Andy Cooper assumed the role of compère for the evening and there was a special contribution from vice-chairman Jamie Bennett.

The retiring collection raised £562.76, which will be donated to the chairman’s chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

There was also an auction, which raised an additional £575 for the charity.

Chairman Alison Cooper said the concert had, once again, been an overwhelmingly successful event, not only for the audience, but for the performers, too.

She expressed her sincere appreciation, on behalf of not only the council but also herself, to all of the performers and those responsible for organising the event.

