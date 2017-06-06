Communities pause to remember London attack victims

Communities across the Herald and Gazette area gathered on Tuesday to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Flags were flown at half-mast and minute’s silences were held at the Arun Civic Centre, Worthing Town Hall and Adur Civic Centre.

Worthing Town Hall's minute's silence

Worthing mayor Alex Harman joined the moment of reflection in Worthing, while Adur chairman Peter Metcalfe stood with others outside the civic centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham.

Mr Harman said: It is appalling to think that terror can strike without warning on a summer’s evening while people in our multicultural society were out and about enjoying themselves.”

Both the mayor and chairman sent letters of condolence to mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Mr Metcalfe said: “We commend those in the emergency and health services who have been unflinching in their professionalism at this time.”

A private silence was held by staff of Arun District Council at the authority’s base, in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton.

The silence came just two weeks after communities came together in a show of solidarity with the people of Manchester in the wake of the bombing, which killed 22 people.