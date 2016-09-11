Coastline taken over by charity runners at Littlehampton

More than a thousand runners took part in the Littlehampton 10k this morning in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Participants of all ages and abilites were registered for the 13th annual event along the Sussex coastline from 9.30-11.30am.

The popular event, which attracts participants from across the South East and further afield, is one of the charity’s biggest events and last year saw £45,000 raised for the children’s hospice.

Chestnut Tree House, based near Arundel, relies heavily on community support as it receives less than seven per cent central government funding towards its £3.5 million yearly running costs.

Speaking before the event, events fundraiser from Chestnut Tree House, Nicky Ifould said: “We love hosting the 10k and it really is a great day for everyone involved.

“Every penny raised goes to helping us continue our work and we are truly grateful to every person who takes part.”

