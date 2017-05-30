Coastguards Beach retains top seaside title

Littlehampton’s Coastguards Beach, also known as East Beach, has retained its Seaside Award for another year.

The announcement was welcomed by Arun District Council which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the beaches.

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, Chairman of Arun District Council, joined other dignitaries and members of the council’s foreshores team for ceremonies at the beach to raise the flags.

The chairman praised the hard work of everyone involved. She said: “This is a great start to the summer season. Our foreshores team works hard to ensure the beaches are pleasant for both residents and visitors and I am delighted that the Seaside Flag will be proudly flying above these two beaches again this year.

“Thanks should also go to the voluntary groups who help to keep the beaches tidy. Tourists pay attention to these awards and this sends out the message that Arun has some top quality beaches to be enjoyed.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Seaside Awards recognise beaches that are well-managed and are quality marks given to Britain’s best beaches.