Classic eighties film to light up Screen on the Green

A classic film and tunes from the eighties will bring East Green to life on Saturday as Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event returns.

More than 4,000 people came to the free event last year to see Dirty Dancing – and this year, viewers are encouraged to don their shoulder pads to watch The Goonies.

The screening starts at 8.45pm, with music beforehand at 7.30pm.

Littlehampton Town Council organises the event. Councillor Ian Buckland said: “Screen on the Green is a much anticipated event in the town calendar. Last year 4,000 people turned up and the atmosphere was fantastic. I am sure that this year will be even better!”

Domino’s Pizza and Mexican street food vendors Hey Amigo will have food stalls onsite with the Littlehampton Lions serving refreshments.

Collections will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and The Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association.