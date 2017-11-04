Children and minders take on charity ramble for Children in Need

An Angmering based childminder joined up with seven fellow childminders from surrounding areas to raise money for charity.

Organiser Clair Boarer, along with the other childminders and 16 minded children, completed a BBC Countryfile Ramble in a fundraising challenge in support of Children in Need.

On Friday, October 13, the group walked one mile in Angmering park estate with children aged between eight months and four years.

Clair said: “Seaford College in Petworth kindly purchased the official Children in Need hats for our children to wear on their ramble, representing their contribution to this great cause. The children were fantastic and enjoyed a well earned break half way with Pudsey Bear cup cakes, fruit and a play in the woodland before heading back.” The group have raised £200.