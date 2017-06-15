Charity whiz kids raise money to fight cancer

Entrepreneuring students with learning difficulties have clubbed together to raise money for a cancer charity.

The group at Northbrook Metropolitan College in Broadwater Road, Worthing, collected more than £170 from a fundraising day they organised in May. They presented Cancer Research UK with a cheque at its charity shop in Broadwater Street West last Monday.

Lee Marshall, the group’s tutor, said: “It is an amazing achievement to raise that much money in a day, especially when the most expensive thing they sold was 90p.

“They all put in an outstanding effort; their target was £100 and they bulldozed it.”

The group raised the money by making and selling cakes and wristbands, and organising a raffle with staff and students.

After a class vote, they decided to donate the money to Cancer Research UK.

Student Kate Saunders-Jones, 16, said: “I have learnt how to communicate with other people properly through doing the fundraising. I enjoyed doing it because I have known people who had cancer, so it was quite personal.”

Leanne Murphy, 17, went around classrooms selling wristbands. With a cheeky smile, she said: “You have to have the charm.”

She said she felt ‘really proud of our class’ when they found out how much they had raised. Kate added: “We thought we would only raise £15 or something!”

The project is part of the students’ one-year Pathways to Employment course.

Everyone in the class has mild to moderate learning difficulties, and the course is designed to develop the skills they will need in the workplace. Lauren Knight, 19, said: “It’s the best course because it has really brought my confidence up.

“I have made lots of friends.”