Charity event Head shave support for hospice

Clarified Extensions and Beauty in Wick Village held a charity head shave to raise money for St Barnabas House.

Organised by Clare-Louise Diggins, the owner of the hairdressers, and attended by mayor of Littlehampton cllr Billy Blanchard-Cooper, Georgina O’Mara agreed to have her head shaved for charity.

The event has raised £820, with donations still coming in.

Anyone who would still like to donate can visit Georgina’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-o-mara1.

Georgina, who is 28, said: “My granny Barbara passed away due to cancer and I really wanted to do something to help. St Barnabas House do such great work and I just wanted to raise some money for them.”

Clare-Louise said: “I have been trading in Wick Village for two years now and often call into the St Barnabas House Shop across the road. I felt I had to raise some money to help and so came up with the idea of a sponsored head shave.”