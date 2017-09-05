Charity debt counselling centre marks first anniversary with tea party

A debt counselling centre is celebrating its first year of helping residents with their personal debt.

The Littlehampton based charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) marked the event with a tea party at the Wickbourne Centre for clients and volunteers.

CAP launched the centre in August 2016, in partnership with Arun Church and has since helped many individuals and families in the local community.

Centre manager Carol Boreham, along with her team of support workers from churches throughout the Littlehampton area, have been giving a free, face to face service in the community, backed up by financial experts at CAP’s head office.

Carol said: “We know this service is literally saving lives, as research shows more than a third of clients are feeling suicidal when they first call for debt help.

“It’s been a great privilege to help people to see a way forward during this first year.”

“We go into people’s homes often when they are at their very lowest but then we get to see their hope restored as they discover there is a way out, however bad it looks to them. That is a great joy.”

The local centre is part of a growing UK-wide network of churches trained to help tackle debt problems in partnership with CAP.

The service is free and available to all regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

Carol said: “I would urge anyone in the local community to contact me if they are concerned about personal debt.”

Christians Against Poverty is a charity determined to reduce hardship in the UK, with the help of local churches.

It does this through 306 debt counselling centres, job clubs, a money management courses, work to tackle addictions and more. The CAP Money Course is a free course that teaches participants budgeting skills and a simple, cash-based system that works.

The charity is passionate about releasing people from a life sentence of poverty, debt, unemployment and addiction.

All CAP’s services are given freely for everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

For more about CAP call 0800 328 0006 or visit www.capuk.org.

