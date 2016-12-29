Celeb antique experts in hunt for Sussex treasures

Celebrity antiques experts have been out and about in and around Arundel and Petworth in a hunt for bargains.

The search is all part of the BBC television show Antiques Road Trip which features experts Charles Hanson and Catherine Southon kicking off a scenic tour around Sussex in a 1950 MG Midget, before heading for auction in Kent.

The programme, which is being broadcast from Monday (January 2) until January 6, shows the pair visiting Bursleden Bricks in Arundel, Arundel Antique Buyers and Petworth Antique Market.

They also visit Stable Antiques in Pulborough in their search for treasures, along with antique shops in Peacehaven, Brighton and Lewes.

With a starting fund of £200 each, four pairs of rival antiquers go head-to-head in a battle to seek out hidden gems in the antique shops and make a profit at auction.

As well as Sussex, the antique hunters drive the length and breadth of the country in an array of classic cars with competing experts visiting local historic and cultural sites.

Well known antique hunters Christina Trevanion, Mark Stacey, Natasha Raskin, Paul Laidlaw, James Braxton and Raj Bisram also feature in the new series.

Viewers will follow the eight experts in their quest to make the most profit throughout the series as Charles buys an antique ear cleaner, Mark picks up a rocking chair that once belonged to a prince, Natasha hopes a train door will make a profit, militaria buff Paul finds some German Second World War maps of Britain in immaculate condition - and Charles Hanson makes the biggest profit of the series with a rare cased pair of George III white metal shoe buckles, circa 1785.

Antiques Road Trip has been hugely popular with BBC One audiences, attracting more than 3 million viewers.The series is produced by STV Productions.