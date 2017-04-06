Catch a low-cost flight at Gatwick to Seattle and Denver

Gatwick passengers will be able to catch a low-cost direct flight to Seattle and Denver from September, it has been revealed.

Norwegian are introducing the budget flights, which will cost from £199.

The routes are returning to the airport after more than ten years and will be the only direct flights on offer at the airport.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian, said: “Our new Seattle and Denver routes reflect the huge consumer demand on both sides of the Atlantic for quality affordable long-haul travel.

“With our USA flights over 90 per cent full, we are excited to add Seattle to our growing list of US destinations while breaking the monopoly on UK flights to Denver.

“As we expand our high quality services to the USA, we will continue offering passengers greater choice, convenient schedules and affordable fares when flying Norwegian.

“Our global expansion is also creating jobs in the air and on the ground in Europe and the US.”

From September 16, two weekly flights will operate by the airline to Denver on Tuesday and Saturday during the summer and this will increase to three times a week in the winter with an additional Thursday departure.

From September 17, four weekly flights will operate to Seattle on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Guy Stephenson, chief commercial officer at Gatwick Airport, said: “I’m delighted that Gatwick’s extensive 50+ long haul route network will soon include Denver and Seattle, both top destinations for leisure and business travellers.

“Denver repeatedly scores top for quality of life in the US, experiences more sunshine than Miami and is the gateway to the great outdoors including the Rocky Mountains.

“Seattle too is famous for its coastline and lush evergreen forests and has a thriving cultural scene that offers a wide choice of theatres and galleries.

“Crucially, both cities are prominent business centres known for their hi-tech and advanced manufacturing industries. Both are also gateways for trade across the US so this new connectivity comes at an important time for UK businesses, including those that export cargo.”

For more information visit www.norwegian.com/uk.

