Car dealer donation boosts museum

Staff at Arundel Museum have welcomed the generosity of a local car dealer which donated several display cabinets.

Chandlers BMW is relocating to new showrooms in Manor Retail Park Rustington and offered office equipment as well as the cabinets to the museum in Mill Road in Arundel for free.

The newly-installed display cases include a ‘cabinet of curiosities’, geological items and there are plans to extend the WW1 and WW2 exhibits, a spokesperson for Arundel museum told the Gazette.

In boxes in the archive stores at the Museum there is a wide and diverse collection of historical items which illustrate the lives of the people of Arundel.

Ernestos Karydis, museum manager, said: “An unusual object in a museum case can jog a memory from childhood or enthrall a young visitor or may surprise you.

“We have many such objects and we are extremely grateful to Chandlers for the opportunity to take more objects out of our boxes and put them on display in these cases,” he added.

“When visitors step into the foyer they will now have a tantalising glimpse into Arundel’s past and the story is further revealed in the Gallery.

A registered charity, the independent Arundel Museum recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The spokesperson added that Arundel Museum is fast gaining a great reputation for its diverse programme of exhibitions, educational talks, community projects and events.

