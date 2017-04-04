Busy weekend for lifeboat crews

It was a busy weekend for Littlehampton’s lifeboat volunteers, with three calls in 18 hours.

Both Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboats launched over the weekend, rescuing a leisure vessel reported to be on fire and attending two further incidents where crew members had been injured.

On Saturday at 2.36pm, the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched in response to a call reporting a single crew member had fallen on their vessel and had suffered a suspected broken arm four and a half miles south of Bognor Regis.

On arrival at the scene the lifeboat crew assessed the casualty and stabilised his arm using fracture straps, before transferring him to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat returned to the station where the casualty was handed over to the ambulance service for further medical attention.

At 4.02pm the same day the Atlantic 85 lifeboat attended a motor cruiser that had suffered an engine fire.

The fire was out but the vessel was without power and unable to move two and a half miles south of Worthing.

There were two adults and a dog on the craft.

On arrival the lifeboat crew established the fire was out and a tow-line was rigged in preparation for the journey back to the marina.

On the Sunday at 8.27am the D Class Ray of Hope lifeboat was launched following reports that a fisherman had been injured one and a half miles south of Littlehampton Harbour.

The lifeboat crew found the casualty, who had injured his arm and shoulder after becoming entangled in the net winch.

He was immediately transferred to the lifeboat and returned to the lifeboat station where the ambulance service was waiting to treat him, prior to taking him to hospital for further examination.

The fishing boat was left anchored, ready for collection later in the morning by a fellow fisherman.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 9.09am where it was made ready for service.