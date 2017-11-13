Worthing FA Cup legend is ‘immensely proud’ to hand business reins to his son

The value of hard work and dedication in business is ringing true for a Worthing FC legend.

Geoff Raynsford, who captained the team during their 1980s glory days, is celebrating the continued success of the company he founded with his son, 5 Rings Telecom.

Worthing FC legend Geoff Raynsford leads the team out before Worthing's 2-1 win over Dartford in the FA Cup first round

After ten years building the business Geoff has now decided to hand the reins of his Lancing-based business over to his son Peter.

Geoff, 65, said: “As I am now a pensioner I thought it was time for me to move across. The time is right.

“I’m very proud. Very emotional, but immensely proud.”

The handover happened in front of 85 people at a special ceremony. Geoff now becomes chairman, with Peter moving from operations director to managing director.

Geoff added: “We also gave engraved watches to three of our staff who have been with us more than five years.

“We believe in looking after staff. If you look after them they will look after you.”

Geoff is also known for captaining Worthing FC during their FA Cup run in 1982, where they reached the second round.

He first started working self-employed in telecoms in 2002. In 2007 he and his son Peter set up their own provider, 5 Rings Telecom.

The company was founded on the principle that all calls from customers must be answered within five rings.

Ten years later the firm has expanded to offer a range of services with a £3million turnover, but the five rings rule still stands.

Geoff added: “We are looking forward to taking it forward to a lot of different areas.

“It is in very safe hands. Peter is also very passionate as well. He’s grown up with the technical side and is taking it to new areas that I do not know so much.”

The company now offers telephone systems, IT services, CCTV and all manner of business services.

Visit www.5ringstelecom.co.uk for more information.