‘Wonderful’ Wick get together

Traders and residents supported a free community tea party, bringing everyone in Wick Village together.

Inspired by murdered MP Jo Cox, The Great Get Together cream tea was organised by the Wick Information Centre team and supported by Wick Village Traders Association.

The Great Get Together cream tea at Wick Hall. Pictures: Scott Ramsey

With the vibe ‘the small village with a big smile’, the cream tea at Wick Hall was a great success, with young and old alike coming together to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather, have some fun and enjoy the free refreshments.

The Old Oven Bakery and Biggs Bakery, in Wick Street, joined forces to supply fresh scones and Morrisons Littlehampton provided jam and cream.

The Flower Shop, in True Blue Precinct, supplied flowers for the table tops, plus raffle prizes, and people could try hula hooping with Spin Spirit Hoop Dance.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper joined the celebration, which was inspired by Mrs Cox’s maiden speech in Parliament.

She said ‘we have more in common than that which divides us’ and after she died, her family asked the nation to come together in an annual celebration of community, as she driven by the desire to bring people together.

Scott Ramsey, Wick Village social media manager, said: “When we heard that the family and friends of Jo, who was sadly killed on June 16 last year, wanted people to hold neighbourhood celebrations across the UK, we just had to join in.

“The traders and community agreed it was a great idea and within a few days local businesses had donated scones and raffle prizes while volunteers rallied around to make the event happen.

“We take great pride in living and working in the ‘Small Village With a Big Smile’ and it was wonderful to see everyone join together and celebrate life.”

