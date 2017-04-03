Will safety issues hit plans for new Marks and Spencer?

Plans for a Marks and Spencer Simply Food that would create 55 new jobs in Angmering have hit road safety problems.

A application for the store and a pub south of New Road and east of Brook Lane has been submitted to Arun District Council.

However the application, which includes plans for road access and parking, has been criticised by road safety specialists Fenley Partnership, who audited the plans for the council.

The company said without changes to the plans vehicles would be at risk of loss of control and collisions due to a lack of draining systems and appropriate signage.

It is estimated the site will host up to 55 new jobs.

A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said: “If planning permission is granted and implemented, Marks & Spencer would recruit as many of the new staff required to work in the store as possible from the local area.”

The public can view applications and comment on the council website.