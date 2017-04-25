Reward scheme benefits community

Funding from Co-op stores has helped young and old in Littlehampton and Arundel.

Co op membership allows customers to gain a five per cent reward on branded products they purchase. This is matched with a one per cent reward, which is donated to charities chosen by members.

Field Place Co-op manager June Caffyn with Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon as Cheryl Dennis presents a card signed by staff

The Arundel Co-op has been supporting Arundel Lido and Chestnut Tree House in the last year. The lido was presented with its £1,961 reward last Wednesday and Chestnut Tree House received its £2,200 reward on Friday.

Teresa Flexer, community pioneer at the store, said there were big celebrations throughout the group as it achieved more than £9million in charitable funds to give to 4,000 local charities.

“Well done Co-op and huge well done to every one of our members who selected their chosen charity, to which they donated their one per cent.”

Littlehampton Shopmobility also benefited from the scheme, receiving £3,800 from the Field Place Co-op in Worthing.

Manager June Caffyn presented the cheque to Littlehampton Shopmobility chairman Alan Gammon at the store on Thursday.

Alan said: “It was a magnificent afternoon. The staff looked after us and shared some cake to celebrate a mammoth donation to our charity. We were one of three charities chosen to benefit from the fund for the year.

“We cannot thank the Co-op, its community team and customers enough, as the money will now pay for some much-needed equipment for Littlehampton Shopmobility.”