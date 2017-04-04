Mayor raised to new heights

Littlehampton mayor Ian Buckland has been raised to dizzying heights - thanks to the newest competitive cheerleading team on the south coast.

Outlaw Allstars coaches Grace Finneran and Lara Dumbleton lifted him into the air to help launch their new gym at Unit 7 Phoenix Court, Dominion Way, Rustington.

Rustington Parish Council chairman Allison Cooper cuts the ribbon to open the new gym VP3cOtbyCHPb7Jo5IG-p

The squad opened its doors to the community to show off the new facilities and welcomed both Mr Buckland and Rustington Parish Council chairman Allison Cooper as special guests.

Karen Finneran, co-founder of Outlaw Allstars, said: “The day was a great success. Mrs Cooper cut the ribbon to officially start the day and open the gym in the morning, then spent time with the girls, who showed off their skills.

“We had lots of new faces join in the day and spend time looking at the gym and what we offer. They joined in with the squad, who made everybody feel special, and we hope many of these will join us in the future.

“Our most famous new recruit could be Littlehampton mayor Ian Buckland, who had great fun and stayed for a couple of hours with a cup of tea and biscuits, conversing with the squad and the parents.

Squad members demonstrate their skills

“He was a great sport and gave us plenty of his precious time, and was a great ambassador for both the local and district council.

“Later in the day, one lucky cheerleader met Callum Best in her cheer uniform.”

All are welcome from age four upwards and no experience is necessary. Email karenfinneran@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

One lucky cheerleader met Callum Best

