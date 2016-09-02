HSBC in Littlehampton to close

HSBC is to close its branch in Littlehampton this November as more and more people are using digital banking.

The bank branch in High Street, Littlehampton, will shut at 3pm on Friday, November 25.

In a recent letter sent out to customers, branch manager Angela MacAskill said:

“In recent years the growth of telephone and online banking has naturally resulted in some of our branches being used far less frequently.

“Therefore, after careful consideration, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close our branch at 70 High Street, Littlehampton.”

Accounts currently held at the Littlehampton branch will be transferred to the HSBC in The Street in Rustington. Key account details like account number and sort code will not change.

Customers can carry out most day-to-day banking tasks in any HSBC bank branch, and can also access some services in Post Office branches.

Ms MacAskill apologised for any inconvenience caused and understands that customers may have concerns.