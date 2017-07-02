Head shave and back wax volunteers wanted

Volunteers are sought for a charity head shave and back wax at Clarified Extensions and Beauty in Wick.

Owner Clare Diggins would like to raise some money for St Barnabas House in Worthing and wants people to sign up for either a head shave, or back wax, or both, on Saturday, August 26, from 2pm.

Clare said: “St Barnabas House is a great charity and they do some amazing work. For a while now, I have wanted to show my support and raise some money to help.

“All I need is some brave people to have their head shaved or back waxed and I know we can make a big difference and raise money for a great charity.”

Contact Clare on 01903 297930 or follow Clarified Extensions & Beauty on Facebook.