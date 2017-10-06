Could you be a secret millionaire as 101 unclaimed West Sussex estates are up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in West Sussex.
Records released by the Treasury have shown there are 101 unclaimed assets connected to West Sussex – with some potentially worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called Bona Vacantia.
This can be any sort of property, including money, personal possessions and buildings, and can range from a small value to millions.
The latest release by the Treasury solicitor reveals there are 101 unclaimed assets connected to the county, although the details of the value of the property have not been released.
People can be entitled to the property if you can show proof of being a relative.
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate:
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children)
grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children)
If you find a name on this list and think you could be related you could be entitled to some money.
To register a claim for the property, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the family tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the property, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have connections to West Sussex If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their property.
Chichester:
Dorothy Rita Adie - 13/03/1924
Ronald Harry Armitage - 26/03/1918
Irene Barta - 04/09/1903
Mary Raphaela Branford - 14/02/1920
Margaret Rose Brown - 08/11/1930
Stephen David Brown - 14/12/1962
Thomas Burke - 28/08/1931
Alice Dorothy Cockerill - 27/09/1903
Eleanor Davies - 15/06/1905
Bruno Gorsulowski - (D.O.B. unknown)
Marion Guilfoyle - 04/01/1904
Vivian Jarvis - 01/04/1942
Florence Lawrence - 24/05/1910
Hilda Elizabeth Mackie - (D.O.B. unknown)
Gwladys Eunice Mansell - 10/09/1903
George William Robertson Copland Samuel - (D.O.B unknown)
Georgina Margaret Scott - 31/12/1932
James Smith - 28/04/1948
Florence Annie Taylor - 28/04/1912
Crawley:
Terence Mary Kavanagh - (D.O.B. unknown)
Zbigniew Richard Kowal - 12/10/1956
Hilda Emily Webb - (D.O.B. unknown)
David Harold West - 10/01/1961
Doris Young - 20/06/1925
Haywards Heath:
Delores De Villiers - 12/10/1914
Ronald Dougal - 15/10/1944
Albert John Holland - 20/03/1929
Michael James Bono King - 03/12/1950
George Frederick Mace - 15/02/1905
Gordon Douglas Manning - 15/09/1919
Gwendoline Maxwell - 10/03/1899
Agnes Parsons - (D.O.B. unknown)
Oswald Warry - 04/12/1909
Horsham:
Owen Mejias Gordon - 27/05/1937
Mary Hall - 20/03/1940
Margaret Henderson - (D.O.B. unknown)
Alice May Jones - 27/08/1912
Stuart Knight - 29/11/1964
Luis Belardo Nunes Silvano - 31/12/1964
Anthony Vernon - 07/03/1920
Midhurst:
John Leonard Smith - 10/10/1935
Worthing:
Marie Bangerter - 05/04/1915
Constance Beard - 05/03/1916
Cecily Joyce Black - 18/04/1905
Gertroude Blake - 06/06/1924
Margaret Breese - 31/10/1903
Robert Chapman - 23/04/1907
Roland Cole - 13/01/1943
David Leslie Cooke - 08/04/1945
Irene Doris Coombes - 13/02/1902
William John Cousins - 05/04/1946
John Davis - 10/08/1943
Velma Marjorie Dunne - (D.O.B. unknown)
Martha Evans - 01/05/1900
Alice Everard - 02/04/1899
Margaret May Finnis - 12/12/1912
Lydia Forbes-Thomson - 29/08/1920
Janet Mary Foulds - 02/11/1945
Clifford Hugh Garratt - 29/12/1898
Elizabeth Gibbs - 12/06/1923
Andrew Peter Gibson - 20/05/1951
Marie Constance Gilbert - 24/08/1917
Lesley Gill - 19/11/1954
Annie Gordon - (D.O.B. unknown)
Isobel Marie Halstead - (D.O.B. unknown)
John Anthony Harris - 17/12/1924
Julie Henderson - 30/07/1938
Frederick John Hogg - 22/11/1912
George Howett - 03/11/1930
Ethel Hunt - 01/11/1907
Bridget James - 24/07/1924
Angela Kaye - 12/01/1901
Agnes Knight - 26/02/1905
Winifried G. Lacey - 25/05/1905
William Edward Lang - (D.O.B. unknown)
Alice Lesley - 08/02/1907
Ellen Elizabeth Mary Lindsay - 08/10/1916
Margaret Felicity Lynfield - 30/01/1930
Mabel Lily Meadows - 21/03/1908
Albert Victor Myall - 05/03/1928
Enid Claire Pardo - 21/06/1916
Kathleen Jessie Peacock - 18/07/1899
Pamela Pelham-Cook - 02/06/1918
Eileen Mary Rhodes - 29/12/1913
Alfonse Sabuk - 14/07/1922
Doris Florence Sartain - 05/06/1919
Raymond Scott - 19/07/1938
Elizabeth Sharp - 12/06/1905
Margaret Ellen Slater - (D.O.B. unknown)
Joseph Smith - 14/05/1915
Thomas Bryan Smith - 24/08/1939
Michael Angus Alistair Stark - 15/10/1942
Jane Lilian Taylor - 17/11/1919
Arthur George Thomas - (D.O.B. unknown)
Kathleen Mary Ulph - 23/03/1919
Kathleen Walter - 12/06/1916
Violet Gladys Ward - 26/05/1886
Henrietta Jane Wheatland - 18/12/1914
Audrey May Williams - 21/01/1923
Desmond Edgar Williams - 13/09/1933
Harold Williams - 05/01/1943
