Costa drive-thru plan off A27

Costa Coffee plans to open a drive-thru facility on a retail park off the A27 at Chichester.

The drive-thru would be at the eastern end of the Chichester Bypass, next to Portfield roundabout.

Portfield Retail Park already has a Pizza Hut and a McDonalds and the new Costa facility would be built in part of the car park.

Plans submitted to Chichester District Council this week state opening hours would most likely be from 5.30am to 10.30pm seven days a week at the 1,800sqft shop, which would have an outside seating area for customers and an ‘internal seating element’.

In the application, developers said the drive-thru would increase choice in the area, and would complement the chain’s existing Chichester shops.

It read: “The proposed drive-thru unit will complement the city centre stores, as customers visiting the city centre are unlikely to break their shopping

trip in order to visit a drive-thru unit, given the availability of other coffee shops in the centre.”

