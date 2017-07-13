Charity coffee break success in Wick

Florists used the power of flowers to raise money for charity.

A charity coffee break held at The Flower Shop in Wick Village raised £872 for two charities, Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open The Power of Flowers. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper officially opened the event, called The Power of Flowers, which included a cake sale, raffle and tombola.

Michelle Bly, shop owner, said: “It is so heartwarming that we have been so well supported again this year.

“It was such a lovely day and I can’t thank enough all the people who contributed to such an amazing total for our charities. We were so lucky to have a fine day for our coffee break, although it did get a bit breezy later on. It was great to have everything outside for people to join in. Our new game, Pick a Petal, went down really well, all in all the day was a fantastic success.

“We can’t thank enough people who helped make it possible from everyone who baked lovely cakes to Wick Hall for lending us tables and chairs. As well as raising the money for charity, it is also so rewarding to be involved with the community.”

Michelle Bly has her face painted. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The shop is planning a new family workshop for Wick Week later this month, where parents and children will be able to work on an arrangement together.