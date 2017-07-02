Care home serves up world cuisine

World cuisine was the theme for an afternoon tea party at Darlington Court care home in Rustington.

Villagers were invited to celebrate Care Home Open Day with residents and the home’s chefs prepared a selection of cakes inspired by cultures from around the world for the occasion.

There was live music from singer Louise Ratcliffe while residents and guests enjoyed the many games and activities organised in the garden at the home, in The Leas.

Fiona Wiederkehr, home manager, said: “Care Home Open Day is about connecting people and enriching the lives of residents through lasting relationships, so we were delighted to welcome so many members of the local community to this special day.

“Both the residents and guests loved the host of entertainment that was on offer throughout the afternoon, and everyone commented how much they enjoyed the celebration.

“Overall it was a fantastic day and we look forward to welcoming the people of Rustington and Littlehampton to future events.”

Darlington Court was one of thousands of care homes across the UK to take part in the annual initiative, aimed at challenging perceptions of care homes, connecting residents with people in their community and developing relationships across the generations.