Burpee Guy sets 105,000 target for 2017

A Worthing father who did 67,527 burpees in the last 12 months for charity will be almost doubling his target for this year.

Craig Peters has become known as the ‘Burpee Guy’ thanks to his New Year’s resolution in 2016, which began with him doing one of the squat-thrust exercises on January 1.

I want to ‘hit the wall’ again, because I know this time I can come out the other side Craig Peters on his world record attempt

He added on one more each day, and as his burpee total grew, so did his followers.

A world record attempt to do the most burpees in 24 hours was a near miss – but he completed his annual goal by doing 366 burpees on New Year’s Eve surrounded by friends and family.

Craig has raised almost £17,000 for charity thanks to his exploits – and this year, he plans to go even bigger.

“We’ve got so much momentum going and it has brought the community together. We’ve raised a whole lot of money so far and I want to keep going.

“From my own point of view – and I’m the last person I’m thinking of in this challenge – I’m fitter than I’ve ever been and in a more positive mental state.”

This year, Craig will be doing 2017 burpees a week, which equates to roughly 288 a day – and 104,884 in total.

He will also be attempting the world record he missed out on last year again, and hopes to set another: the most people doing burpees in one place, which currently stands at 515.

Craig said he is ‘looking forward’ to grappling with the record again, which is 10,110. He managed 6,000 before withdrawing due to exhaustion.

“It is amazing what the body does – it just shuts down. People had told me about ‘hitting the wall’ but this was an emotional wall too. I want to ‘hit the wall’ again, because I know this time I can come out the other side.”

Craig raised the money for St George’s Hospital in London, which saved the lives of his identical twin boys when they were diagnosed with a rare syndrome that affected the blood flow they received during pregnancy.

Due to his efforts, Craig has been made an ambassador for the hospital, which means he will visit schools in London and West Sussex to talk about his challenge and get children to be more active, which he described as ‘a real honour’.

He has also been approached by Reebok, which donated $1,000 of gear to him last year, to speak at some upcoming events in the capital.

“It has gone crazy. It’s evolved into something great, I can’t stop.”

