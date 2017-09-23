Search

Burnt-out car discovered in town centre

The burnt-out car was discovered in the town centre. Picture supplied by Alan Gammon
A burnt-out car has been discovered in Littlehampton town centre.

Reader Alan Gammon told the Gazette he had spotted the car, in St Martin’s Lane, behind The Crown pub and by Littlehampton Brewery.

Firefighters and police were called. Picture supplied by Alan Gammon

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to the car just after midnight on Wednesday (September 20), after receiving ‘quite a few calls’.

A spokesman confirmed the car was a Jaguar.

Sussex Police has yet to comment.

Did you witness anything? If so, email copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk