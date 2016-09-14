Search

BREAKING: Shoreham bypass blocked after car rolls over

Police were called just after 4pm to the incident near the Southwick Tunnel. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Police were called just after 4pm to the incident near the Southwick Tunnel. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

0
Have your say

The A27 Shoreham bypass is currently blocked after a car and trailer rolled over.

Component:1.7578430.1473870831, , ,$mergedBody